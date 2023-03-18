Wife Killed Over USD150

A 40-year-old man from Nyandeni village under chief Mathema in Gwanda North, Matabeleland South province has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife last month during a quarrel over how to use 300 Rand (US$150) that they earned from selling their farm produce.

Acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandolwenkosi Moyo confirmed the incident and said the accused, Fedwell Moyo and his wife Nomathemba Msipha (27) were said to have gone to Vumbachikwe Mine to sell their goods and earned 300 Rand.

“The accused and the deceased left their home area to Vumbachikwe Mine to sell their farm produce and earned the amount of R300,” he said.

“Upon their arrival at home there was a quarrel over how to use the money.”

He said during the quarrel, Moyo allegedly picked up a log and started beating his wife on her feet and head.

“He then realised that his wife was now breathless and quickly buried the body in a nearby field.”

Last Sunday police received a tip off from one of the neighbours and quickly launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of the accused and retrieval of the deceased’s body.

Moyo is expected to appear in court on Monday facing murder charges.-state media

