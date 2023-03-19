Quartet Team Up With Rogue Pangolin Cop, Rob Belvedere Home In Broad Daylight

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Police have arrested four suspected armed robbers in Harare in connection with an armed robbery incident that occurred around 2.45 PM on 26 February in Belvedere, Harare.

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects went away from the Belvedere home with cash and property, all valued at US$7 650 and 5 000 Rupees. Reads the statement:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Harry Dzingwe (30), Tongai Chikumba (30), Walter Chanhuwa (41) and Egypt Musundire (30) in connection with an armed robbery case which occurred in Belvedere, Harare, on 26th February 2023 at around 1445 hours.

The four suspects who were using a white Toyota Belta with no registration plates while armed with an unidentified pistol and iron bars, allegedly pounced at a house in Belvedere, where they attacked the complainants and stole cash and property, all valued at US$7 650-00 and 5 000-00 Rupees.

Investigations done by ZRP CID Homicide led to the arrest of Harry Dzingwe, Tongai Chikumba and Egypt Musundire, who later implicated Constable Walter Chanhuwa, a rogue police officer, currently on suspension for a case of unlawful possession of a pangolin, which led to his arrest on 8th March 2023 along Seke Road near Maruta Shopping Centre.

The suspects have since appeared before Harare Magistrate court on 10th March 2023 on initial remand and were remanded in custody to 25th April 2023.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns armed robbery syndicates that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them and the law will take its course.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that it does not condone the involvement of errant police officers in criminal activities and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...