Eskom Cancels Load Shedding Ahead Of Shutdown

South Africa’s power company, Eskom, announced that load shedding will remain postponed until 5:00 on Monday.

“Load shedding will again be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00 on Tuesday. Then Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 on Tuesday until 16:00 on Wednesday.”

The power utility further reported that they are currently experiencing breakdowns at 15 645MW of generating capacity, while 4 942MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.

The electric utility will release new updates as soon as anything important changes.

“During the last 24 hours, a generating unit at Duvha Power Station was taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning units to service at Matla, Tutuka and Medupi power stations continues,” it said.

“We thank all South Africans for continuing to use electricity sparingly to help alleviate the pressure on the power system,” Eskom added.-IOL

