Must Chamisa Accept Charumbira’s GNU Proposal?

In the last GNU we were used and abused, to be dumped when ZPF were back on their word

An agreement is only as good as the intention of people who sign it

There is no intent — Rusty Markham MP Harare North (@Katazamhondoro) March 20, 2023

Chamisa Must Accept Charumbira's GNU Proposal? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 20, 2023

