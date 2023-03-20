Must Chamisa Accept Charumbira’s GNU Proposal?
20 March 2023
In the last GNU we were used and abused, to be dumped when ZPF were back on their word
An agreement is only as good as the intention of people who sign it
There is no intent
— Rusty Markham MP Harare North (@Katazamhondoro) March 20, 2023
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 20, 2023
