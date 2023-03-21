Chamisa Blasts Mwonzora

By- The opposition CCC President and Change Champion in Chief Nelson Chamisa has mocked MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora for challenging the delimitation report in court, saying his erstwhile colleague has “no supporters”.

The MDC-T has failed to win a single parliamentary or council seat in elections that were held after Mwonzora became the party’s president.

On 14 March 2023, Mwonzora filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking the nullification of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delimitation report.

He argued that the delimitation report does not meet the requirements of section 161 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

But addressing a campaign rally in Gutu, Masvingo on Saturday, 19 March, Chamisa said CCC will win in the upcoming general elections in spite of the “flawed” delimitation report. He said:

This is the year for citizens’ victory for change. I heard some people with no supporters have challenged the delimitation report in the courts, but we are not worried about the boundaries created.

Our party is everywhere, even if they move people, the people will vote in those new areas. We are ready to win, this time I will score without looking at the goal.

Witwatersrand University-based political analyst Romeo Chasara warned opposition parties against allowing ZEC to use the “discredited” voters’ roll in the upcoming elections. Said Chasara:

The Constitution is supreme and sacred. In this case, I think Mwonzora is right to test the legality of the whole delimitation exercise.

Opposition parties cannot cherry-pick battles to fight when the Constitution is under attack.

It is wrong if the CCC is not challenging the delimitation report because they think it does not affect their prospects of winning elections when there are reasonable grounds that the process is flawed and the Constitution has been violated.

