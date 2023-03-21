Holy Ten Exposed

By A Correspondent- Zim Hip Hop artist, Holy Ten, has been exposed for impregnating a woman called Chelsea Hlomayi and they now have a four-month-old baby.

Holy Ten is also being accused of not taking care of his son.

The rapper was a hit on social media over the weekend when he married Kimberly Richards Chigubhu in Bulawayo.

Holy Ten and Kimberly, who have been dating for quite some time, have committed themselves to spending their future together.

Chelsea claimed that Holy Ten is refusing to take care of his baby, which prompted her to expose the rapper.

She leaked chats on her Facebook page, between her and the rapper, showing how he mistreated her.

“Kunonyoresa ku public hospital nhumbu yane eight months?

“Blocking me everywhere mukati deal with my lawyer?

“Sorry Shefu. Are you Mad?

“Respect goes both ways, if you respected me as well we wouldn’t be here.

“Action or no action, that’s your child ita zvaunoda even if you decide to ignore us that’s okay,” reads part of the post.

