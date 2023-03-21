ZEC Announces Voting Requirements

By- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced requirements for registered voters to vote in the upcoming general elections.

In a statement, ZEC acting chief elections officer Jane Chigidji said voters should produce national identity cards when going to vote or a Zimbabwean passport as well as proof of residence. She added:

Please note that the category of persons whose national IDs are inscribed “ALIEN” eligible to register should have long Birth Certificates that indicate that they were born in or outside Zimbabwe but one of their parents are citizens of Zimbabwe or they were born in Zimbabwe and one or both of their parents are citizens of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) country and that they were ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe on the day of the publication of the Constitution on 22 May 2013.

ZEC is currently carrying out the final nationwide mobile biometric voter registration exercise ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The exercise was initially scheduled to end on 21 March but was extended by five days to 26 March.

