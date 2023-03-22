Chelsea Keen To Terminate Aubameyang Contract

Chelsea are reportedly furious with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the forward travelled to Spain without the club’s permission.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, as cited by Goal.com, the former Gabon captain attended Sunday’s El Clasico at Camp Nou and had a dressing room conversation with Barca players after the 2-1 victory over Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old openly expressed his desire to return to the club during the chat.

It is thought he would even be willing to take a pay cut in order to facilitate the move.

The publication adds that the trip hasn’t gone down too well in west London. The Blues are now reportedly open to terminating the striker’s contract a year early and let him link back up with the Catalan club in the summer.

Aubameyang has featured just 18 times for Chelsea this season, scoring three while his match action has been massively reduced since the World Cup. He was left out of Potter’s Champions League squad and it is widely expected that he will depart in the summer.- Soccer24 News

