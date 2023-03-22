Free Wiwa

Tinashe Sambiri| Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is unwilling to release jailed CCC official Hon Job Sikhala before polls, it has emerged.

There is a secret plan by the Mnangagwa administration to eliminate Hon Sikhala.

In a statement on Monday, CCC challenged Mr Mnangagwa to release Hon Sikhala with immediate effect.

“FREE SIKHALA: Our MP, Hon @JobSikhala1 has spent 278 days in pre-trial detention for a crime he didn’t commit.

He’s being persecuted for representing Moreblessing Ali who was brutally murdered by a Zanu PF member.

Let’s continue to demand his release. His continued incarceration is a dark stain on our democracy.

Bail is a constitutional entitlement. He is innocent. #FreeWiwa.”

