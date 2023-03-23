Agony For Emmerson As Mash Central Embraces President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is trembling as a result of the invasion of his supposed territory by President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC.

Mr Mnangagwa’s antics have failed to stop the yellow revolution.

President Chamisa held interface meetings in Masvingo West, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central- places regarded as no go zones for the opposition.

According to President Chamisa, the yellow movement is unstoppable:

“Mashonaland Central turning yellow! Dotito rocks!

A refreshing Citizens Interface !! A New Great Zimbabwe loading…”

