PSL Suspends DeMbare Boss Over Anti-juju Ritual

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has suspended Dynamos team manager Richard Chihoro for misconduct, following his ‘anti-juju ritual’ in the Harare giants’ 1-0 victory over Hwange at Babourfields Stadium on Saturday.

During half time, Chihoro performed an alleged anti-juju ritual by sprinkling some unknown substance at the Mpilo End goalpost to ‘unlock the nets’, after DeMbare had failed to break the deadlock in the first half, despite creating a lot of chances.

Chihoro has been summoned to appear before the PSL disciplinary committee and suspended from sitting in the technical area until the matter has been resolved.

“The Premier Soccer League has summoned Dynamos FC Team Manager Richard Chihoro, to appear before the PSL disciplinary committee following acts of misconduct that took place at a Castle Lager PSL match between Dynamos FC and Hwange at Babourfields Stadium on Saturday 18 March 2023,” PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said in a statement.

“Mr Chihoro will not be allowed anywhere near the team bus, changing rooms or to sit in the technical area during PSL matches until the matter has been finalised.

“Mr Chihoro is being charged for breaching Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations which makes it an act of misconduct on the part of a player, official, servants or duly authorised (express or implied) representatives of a club who;

31.2.16 Commits any act or makes any statement, either orally or in writing or has been responsible for conduct which is considered ungentlemanly, insulting or improper behaviour, or likely to bring the game, sponsors, any member, the League, ZIFA, CAF or FIFA into disrepute.

“31.2.17 Behaves in a manner which brings the League or any of its sponsors into disrepute or endangers the welfare of the League.

“The disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Wednesday 5 April 2023 at the PSL offices.”- Soccer24 News

