Malema Blasts Uganda’s Anti-Gay Bill, Supports Homosexuality

By- The Julius Malema-led Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Bill passed by the parliament on Tuesday.

In a statement the EFF, said it condemns Uganda’s anti-homosexuality Bill because it criminalises people because of their sexual identity. Reads the statement:

EFF CONDEMNS UGANDA’S ANTI-HOMOSEXUALITY BILL

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) condemns the inhumane Anti-Homosexuality Bill, which was passed by the Parliament of Uganda on the 21st of March 2023. The Bill, would outlaw same-sex relationships and bans any identification as being part of the LGBTQI+ community.

The draconian law, which is rooted in religious fundamentalism and hate would result in penalties for members of the LGBTQI+ community which include life imprisonment and the death penalty. The Bill passed in Uganda is a massive step backwards for Africa and a gross violation of human rights.

The stigma and hatred towards the LGBTQI+ community not only in Africa but across the world, infringes on the rights of individuals to identify as they see fit and express their sexuality without fear of persecution. It is completely irrational, as it is based on homophobic and baseless rhetoric which collates sexual crimes with queer identity.

It is a Bill that criminalizes the existence of people on the basis of their identity, and will open doors to numerous human rights violations. The EFF urges the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni to not sign the Bill which was adopted by the Ugandan Parliament, and embark on a massive program of education on sexuality, gender identity and on the rights of people to freely express themselves and associate with whomever they please.

The harmful rhetoric and propaganda that is pervasive in Africa against the LGBTQI+ community is baseless and illogical, as crimes committed by all sexes and genders of society are without justification, attributed to the community.

The EFF will without shame continue to associate itself with the LGBTQI+ community, as we will always be opposed to the criminalizing of people because of their sexual identity.

The parliament of Uganda adopted the new Bill which is aimed at cracking down on homosexual activity.

People who identify as gay now run the risk of serving life in prison in Uganda.

The new legislation also includes the death penalty in certain cases.

In 2014, Uganda’s constitutional court nullified another act which had toughened laws against the LGBT community.

Same-sex relations are banned in about 30 African countries where many people uphold conservative religious and social values.

