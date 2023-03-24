Countries on the WHO Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List are graded red, which means no active recruitment is permitted from these countries.
If a government-to-government agreement is put in place between the UK and a partner country, it will restrict UK employers, contracting bodies, recruitment organisations, agencies and collaborations to the terms of the agreement. The country will be added to the amber list and recruitment can happen only on the terms of the agreement.
The WHO Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List is updated by WHO every 3 years, or more frequently if required.
Changes to the red and amber country list may be made on an ad hoc basis as government-to-government agreements are signed. All agreements will take WHO guidance on the development of bilateral agreements into account.
It is recommended that employers, recruitment organisations, agencies, collaborations and contracting bodies check the red and amber country list for updates before any recruitment drive.
Green graded countries – which have signed a government-to-government agreement with the UK for international health and social care workforce recruitment – are listed separately in Annex B.
Red and amber countries
Red countries – active recruitment is not permitted
Afghanistan
Angola
Bangladesh
Benin
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Chad
Comoros
Congo
Congo, Democratic Republic of
Côte d’Ivoire
Djibouti
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Gabon
Gambia, The
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Haiti
Kiribati
Lao People’s Democratic Republic
Lesotho
Liberia
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
Micronesia, Federated States of
Mozambique
Niger
Nigeria
Pakistan
Papua New Guinea
Rwanda
Samoa
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Solomon Islands
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Tanzania, United Republic of
Timor-Leste
Togo
Tuvalu
Uganda
Vanuatu
Yemen, Republic of
Zambia
Zimbabwe