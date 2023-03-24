UK Govt Red Lists Zim Healthcare Workers

Countries on the WHO Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List are graded red, which means no active recruitment is permitted from these countries.

If a government-to-government agreement is put in place between the UK and a partner country, it will restrict UK employers, contracting bodies, recruitment organisations, agencies and collaborations to the terms of the agreement. The country will be added to the amber list and recruitment can happen only on the terms of the agreement.

The WHO Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List is updated by WHO every 3 years, or more frequently if required.

Changes to the red and amber country list may be made on an ad hoc basis as government-to-government agreements are signed. All agreements will take WHO guidance on the development of bilateral agreements into account.

It is recommended that employers, recruitment organisations, agencies, collaborations and contracting bodies check the red and amber country list for updates before any recruitment drive.

Green graded countries – which have signed a government-to-government agreement with the UK for international health and social care workforce recruitment – are listed separately in Annex B.

Red and amber countries

Red countries – active recruitment is not permitted

Afghanistan

Angola

Bangladesh

Benin

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Congo

Congo, Democratic Republic of

Côte d’Ivoire

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia, The

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Kiribati

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Lesotho

Liberia

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Micronesia, Federated States of

Mozambique

Niger

Nigeria

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Samoa

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Sudan

Sudan

Tanzania, United Republic of

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Yemen, Republic of

Zambia

Zimbabwe

