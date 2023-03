6 Zanu Pf Supporters Die As Lorry Crashes

Spread the love

accident

By A Correspondent- A lorry carrying Zanu-PF supporters was involved in an accident along the Murambinda-Birchenough Bridge road.

Three people died on the spot whilst the other three died at Murambinda Hospital.

The other 17 have severe injuries and are in hospital.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...