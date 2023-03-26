Lumumba Shares A Sad Story Of His Battle With Cancer And A Cheating Wife

Former ZANU PF member William Gerald Mutumanje a.k.a Acie Lumumba has revealed that he went bankrupt last year and spent several months on cancer treatment.

Posting on social media, Lumumba also claimed that his wife, Lillian Madyara, cheated on him with his friends Zweli Lunga and Scott Sakupwanya.

“I am dealing with an incredibly painful public failure at the moment, In December last year I became bankrupt and went into debt after spending 5 months cancer treatments.

“My wife confessed she was having an affair with Zweli Lunga and Scott Sakupwanya friends and business associates I had known for over 10 years; when I knew of my sickness I moved all my assets into her name for the sake of our son.

“There are things about to come out that will embarrass any man and destroy any ego but I ask again that you understand it’s sensitive and I would have preferred it private, they have just chosen to make a public humiliation out of me.

“I have learned on Monday I will be served with a ‘cease and desist’ order to not mention the matter, Zweli got her to sell all my assets which I have no issues with- I’ll rebuild it all.

“The real issue is her two lovers are so hell-bent on proving a point they are using all influence to restrict me from access to my son.

“They have requested the courts to never allow me time with my son by myself.

“As they start their campaign of mistruths exclusively designed to prove I’m unfit to father my son, do remember I’m just a father desperate to be in his child’s life.

I just want access to my son, I think it is brutally dark and wicked for them to restrict that. Even if I was a monster, he’s my son, except I’ve done nothing but work like a junkyard dog for that boy.I am currently consulting legal guidance but I challenge them to a lie detector on my account to validate a single line of lies they are peddling.

“I have to fight for my son, I don’t know what else to do.”

In October 2018, Lumumba was appointed as the chairman of the communication task force by the Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube.

He then named Mirirai Chiremba, Norman Mataruka, Gresham Muradzikwa and Azvinandawa Saburi as the chief culprits behind parallel markets’ nefarious activities.

This saw RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya suspend the four to pave way for investigations.

Ncube fired Lumumba as chairman of the Communications Taskforce in the ministry, three days after his appointment.

