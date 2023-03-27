Ministers Booted Out

By A Correspondent- Three ministers were among prominent ZANU PF members who were defeated in primary elections held over the weekend.

Speaking on State television on Sunday night, ZANU PF political commissar Mike Bimha said results had started trickling in. He said:

We should have all the results in the 10 provinces by tomorrow (Monday). We have also received complaints and we hope that the ad hoc committee will meet tomorrow to consider those complaints.

According to NewZimbabwe.com, Industry and Commerce Minister Sekai Nzenza was defeated by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona in Chikomba East.

Two provincial affairs ministers also lost in the primaries.

Manicaland Province Minister of State and Devolution Nokhutula Matsikinyere lost to Wilson Maposa while in Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa was defeated in the Hurungwe West.

War veteran and trade unionist Joseph Chinotimba lost to Ngonidzashe Mudekunye in Buhera South while Dexter Nduna, who was recently filmed on his knees, begging for votes, was defeated in Chegutu West.

ZANU PF deputy political commissar Webster Shamu was defeated in Chegutu East.

Meanwhile, Herentals Football Club owner, Innocent Benza, won the right to represent the party in the Mutasa Central constituency.

