Outrage As ZANU PF Man Caught Red Handed With Naked Ballots

By Farai D Hove | On Sunday, Mvurwi police detained Justice Marufu, a member of candidate Tsungai Makumbe’s campaign staff.

For the seat’s parliamentary nomination, Makumbe, Campion Mugweni, Martin Dinha, and Tafadzwa Musarara were all in the running.

Under file number RRB5323373, the Mvurwi police station is in charge of the situation.

A report seen by ZimEye said,

“Justice Marufu, a member of Tsungai Makumbe campaign been arrested and now in police custody at Mvurwi Police Station after (being) caught with 651 ballot papers,

“They are several reports of missing cells in many polling stations.

“Tsungai has already started to celebrate before the command centre received the remaining 50%.”

While the ZANU PF political commissar, Mike Bimha, asserted that the voting process had gone without a hitch on Saturday, there have been allegations of voting-place rigging in several Zanu PF locations.

Internal elections for the ruling party’s parliamentary and council candidates for this year’s election took place over the weekend.

Musarara has since quit saying:

“I hereby tender my withdrawal from the above-mentioned primary election due to gross irregularities that have occurred.

” I remain a committed cadre of the ruling party, Zanu PF,” said Musarara.

