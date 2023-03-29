DeMbare Lead Biker In Trouble For Moving Without Helmet

The Dynamos fan who led Sunday’s roadshow on a motorcycle is wanted by police for violating traffic regulations by driving it without a helmet, it has emerged.

DeMbare fans held a roadshow before their first home game of the season —a 4-0 demolition of Premiership new boys Sheasham at the National Sports Stadium.

Both the biker and his passenger, also a Dynamos fan, were not wearing helmets and Police are investigating the driver, according to lifestyle tabloid H-Metro.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commisioner Paul Nyathi confirmed to the publication that the biker is wanted for violating traffic regulations.

“That motorists is portraying a bad image in terms of law and order,” said Assistant Commisioner Nyathi.

“As Police, we are warning such fans to desist from violating the law and endangering passengers.

“We have instituted investigations with a view to indentify the motorist,” added Assistant Commisioner Nyathi.- Soccer24 News

