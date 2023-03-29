Featured Opinion
Kerina Mujati Alleges ED Is GOLDMAFIA’s Goal Keeper
29 March 2023
Spread the love

Sociallite and opinionator Kerina Mujati accuses President Emmerson Mnangagwa of being the goal keeper of the #GoldMafia group profiled in the ongoing Al Jazeera documentary.

Mujati lists several persons cited in the production as follows:

GOLD MAFIA TEAM LINE UP
1 E. Munangagwa (goal keeper)
2 Simon Rudland (defender)
3 Kamelish Pattin (defender)
4 Allistair Mathias (defender)
5.Peter Bowan (sweeper)
6 Ewan McMillan ( attacking midfilder)

  1. Johan Swan Sr (right winger)
  2. Johan Swan Jr ( striker)
  3. Hubert Angel ( lone stricker)
  4. Terence Ian Keith (striker)
  5. Talanag George Alexander (left winger)
    Bench:1 Henriatta Rushwaya ( reserve goal keeper)
    2 Keith Patrick

Team Manager: Billy Rautenbach.
Coach: Kuda Tagwireyi
Ball Boys: Phillip Chiyangwa, Wicknell Chivhayo, Scott Sakupwanya, P Java and Mudha Ncube.

Referee- M Ncube
Linesmen- J Mangundya, G Guvamatanga.