Kerina Mujati Alleges ED Is GOLDMAFIA’s Goal Keeper

Sociallite and opinionator Kerina Mujati accuses President Emmerson Mnangagwa of being the goal keeper of the #GoldMafia group profiled in the ongoing Al Jazeera documentary.

Mujati lists several persons cited in the production as follows:

GOLD MAFIA TEAM LINE UP

1 E. Munangagwa (goal keeper)

2 Simon Rudland (defender)

3 Kamelish Pattin (defender)

4 Allistair Mathias (defender)

5.Peter Bowan (sweeper)

6 Ewan McMillan ( attacking midfilder)

Johan Swan Sr (right winger) Johan Swan Jr ( striker) Hubert Angel ( lone stricker)

Terence Ian Keith (striker) Talanag George Alexander (left winger)

Bench:1 Henriatta Rushwaya ( reserve goal keeper)

2 Keith Patrick

Team Manager: Billy Rautenbach.

Coach: Kuda Tagwireyi

Ball Boys: Phillip Chiyangwa, Wicknell Chivhayo, Scott Sakupwanya, P Java and Mudha Ncube.

Referee- M Ncube

Linesmen- J Mangundya, G Guvamatanga.

