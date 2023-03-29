Kerina Mujati Alleges ED Is GOLDMAFIA’s Goal Keeper
29 March 2023
Sociallite and opinionator Kerina Mujati accuses President Emmerson Mnangagwa of being the goal keeper of the #GoldMafia group profiled in the ongoing Al Jazeera documentary.
Mujati lists several persons cited in the production as follows:
GOLD MAFIA TEAM LINE UP
1 E. Munangagwa (goal keeper)
2 Simon Rudland (defender)
3 Kamelish Pattin (defender)
4 Allistair Mathias (defender)
5.Peter Bowan (sweeper)
6 Ewan McMillan ( attacking midfilder)
- Johan Swan Sr (right winger)
- Johan Swan Jr ( striker)
- Hubert Angel ( lone stricker)
- Terence Ian Keith (striker)
- Talanag George Alexander (left winger)
Bench:1 Henriatta Rushwaya ( reserve goal keeper)
2 Keith Patrick
Team Manager: Billy Rautenbach.
Coach: Kuda Tagwireyi
Ball Boys: Phillip Chiyangwa, Wicknell Chivhayo, Scott Sakupwanya, P Java and Mudha Ncube.
Referee- M Ncube
Linesmen- J Mangundya, G Guvamatanga.