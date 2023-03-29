Orlando Pirates Cling To Dzvukamanja

Orlando Pirates have reportedly made a U-turn on the future of. Terrence Dzvukamanja.

The striker’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old was set to leave the club in search of regular game time. He pushed for an exit in the January transfer window but the club blocked the move.

However, following his return to top form, the Soweto giants are reportedly now considering giving the Zimbabwean another contract.

“Terrence Dzvukamanja had a tough start to the season.” one insider told the South African football website FARPost.

“Even though he had a few injury setbacks, his lack of game time was concerning. He was supposed to leave Pirates in January.

“But it looks like since he broke into the Orlando Pirates’ starting line-up in January, the coaches have been impressed with his work rate.

“So we can expect Dzvukamanja to be kept for the next season because you can see he has brought a new dimension in that attack.”- Soccer24 News

