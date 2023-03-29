ZimEye
Sad reports coming from Madziwa Mine Secondary where 8 learners were beaten by police officers leaving them with broken hands. Their crime was stealing maize cobs. The ZRP continues exercising it’s duties in a barbaric manner. Are these officers trained? @PoliceZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/KwcIAjJpQX— Boris Muguti🇿🇼 (@BorisCde) March 22, 2023
