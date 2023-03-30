ANC Mayor Collapses And Dies In A Meeting

Thulani “Mbazo” Ntuli, the deputy mayor of the KwaDukuza (Stanger) local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, passed away unexpectedly.

Ntuli passed away on Wednesday at around 11 a.m. He served as the ANC treasurer in the General Gizenga Mpanza area (Ilembe district).

He passed away after collapsing in the middle of an Exco meeting, according to a widely shared WhatsApp message relaying the tragic news to ANC members.

“Comrades I come to you with a heavy heart to announce that our deputy mayor, Comrade Thulani Mbazo (Ntuli) has left us… a short while ago.

“He collapsed at Exco (executive committee) meeting and passed away,” reads the WhatsApp message which was sent to ANC members in the region.

