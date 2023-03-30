Another Student Stabbed To Death In A Bullying Incident

By- A 17-year-old Glen View student was on Monday stabbed to death in a bullying incident.

In a statement, police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect was allegedly defending himself from the victim, and his friend, who had been bullying him for breaking a stapler at the school.

“Police in Harare are investigating a murder case which occurred at Churu Farm, Glen View, Harare in which a student died after being stabbed on the neck with a piece of glass by another student of same age,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“Meanwhile, police in Murewa, are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which the victim, James Tsiga, 41, was found dead with multiple open wounds and bruises all over the body at Jekwa Business Centre on Monday.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.

-H Metro

