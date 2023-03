Clerk Of Parliament Arrested

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | Clerk of Parliament, Kennedy Mugove Chokuda has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for criminal abuse of office.

Kennedy Chokunda clerk of parliament

ZACC at the time of writing was still to reveal details of the charged against the Clerk.

Chokuda was recently accused in a laptop tender scandal, which he came out denying wrongdoing.

MOTE TO FOLLOW…

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...