Girl (9) Mauled To Death By Pitbull

In a sad incident, a nine-year-old girl was mauled by a pit bull in Whitecliffe Harare and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital on Saturday last week.

The police confirmed the incident on their Twitter handle.

“The ZRP is investigating a sad incident where a 9-year-old female juvenile died on admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital after being attacked by a pit-bull dog at a house in Whitecliffe, Harare on 25/03/23.”

However, some Twitter users suggested that pit bulls should be banned.

“Why can’t we ban pit bulls in Zimbabwe? wrote The boy from Shekwa.

Dziva Sambiei Vegona Mzik said, “My humble opinion is all those with pit bulls should just surrender them to SPCA anyone found with a pit bull should go to jail those are vicious animals same as a lion.”

