Mnangagwa Fingered In Gold Smuggling

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri | The Citizens Coalition for Change has pointed out that corruption is killing the economy, not sanctions.

This follows the massive gold looting exposé by Al Jazeera.

Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cronies are looting the country’s gold at a shocking rate.

In a statement, CCC said :

CORRUPTION IS KILLING US:

Zimbabwe is one of the richest countries in the world with more than 60 minerals but sadly we have nothing to show for it.

Billions of dollars are being lost annually through illicit financial transactions by #GoldMafia.

We need new leaders to correct this mess.

NoToCorruption

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...