#GOLDMAFIA RBZ Alllows Pattni To Freely Empty Zimbabwe Of Gold, USDs | AUDIO

Al Jazeera’s I-Unit exposes Kamlesh Pattni, a notorious Kenyan gold dealer offering to launder more than $100 million of dirty money.

Posing as criminals, reporters film Pattni as he shares his network and connections with African heads of state.

He grounded Kenya and today he is emptying Zimbabwe of both gold and US dollars through a Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe facility.

#GOLDMAFIA member, Kamlesh Pattni He grounded Kenya and today he is emptying Zimbabwe of both gold and US dollars through a @ReserveBankZIM facility. This is Kamlesh Pattni profiled in the following@AJIunit 23min podcast posted on their website …. pic.twitter.com/lmnramjVUN — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 4, 2023

Posing as criminals, reporters film Pattni as he shares his network and connections with African heads of state.#GoldMafia https://t.co/GV1kXLtbBb pic.twitter.com/8H4msCMo6D — Al Jazeera Investigations (@AJIunit) March 27, 2023

