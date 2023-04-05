Business National
#GOLDMAFIA RBZ Alllows Pattni To Freely Empty Zimbabwe Of Gold, USDs | AUDIO
5 April 2023
Spread the love

Al Jazeera’s I-Unit exposes Kamlesh Pattni, a notorious Kenyan gold dealer offering to launder more than $100 million of dirty money.

Posing as criminals, reporters film Pattni as he shares his network and connections with African heads of state.

He grounded Kenya and today he is emptying Zimbabwe of both gold and US dollars through a Reserve Bank Of Zimbabwe facility.