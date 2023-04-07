Tragic Accident Claims 9 Lives Along Harare-Masvingo Road

A tragic incident occurred on Friday morning at the 192km mark along the Harare-Masvingo road, as confirmed by the police.

According to their statement, nine people lost their lives and 31 others were injured in an accident involving two minibuses.

At around 6am, a Nissan Caravan with 18 passengers collided with another minibus carrying 22 passengers, resulting in the devastating outcome.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 6am where nine people were killed whilst 31 others were injured when a Nissan Caravan kombi with 18 occupants and a minibus with 22 occupants collided at the 192 km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road.

“The bodies of the nine victims were taken to Mvuma Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while 20 injured passengers are admitted at the same hospital.”

Police said the other 11 injured passengers are admitted at Gweru Hospital and will supply more details surrounding the accident in due course.

The number of accidents on the country’s roads appears to be increasing as citizens celebrate the Easter holiday.

Yesterday at least 13 traders cheated death and were seriously injured when a Zebra Kiss bus traveling from Zambia was involved in an accident at the 133km peg near Maningwa Mountain along the Harare-Chirundu Highway. The driver was reportedly speeding and lost control of the bus leading it to land on its side

