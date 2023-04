Nick Mangwana Says Arrests Of GOLDMAFIA Are Coming

Assets of those implicated in Al Jazeera’s #GOLDMAFIA documentary have been frozen, and arrests are coming, says govt spokesman, Nick Mangwana, at a time when ZANU PF aligned businessman, Kuda Tagwirei has continued untouched 3 years after govt said his assets have been frozen. IS HE TELLING THE TRUTH?

