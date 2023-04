Uebert Angel Holds Press Conference To Convince Nation He Never Called Auxillia Mnangagwa Who Hopewell’s Also Protecting

By Farai D Hove | At 2pm today, the disgraced prophet and govt ambassador Uebert Angel holds a press conference to announce that he never telephone First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, the latter who celebrated documentary maker Hopewell Chin’ono is also protecting from scrutiny since May 2022. WHAT DO YOU THINK HE WILL SAY?

