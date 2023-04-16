Chiwenga Hunts Down Zim Academic Over Multi-Million Dollar Water Project

By James Gwati- A Zimbabwean Academic, Jephias Mundawaro’s life is in danger after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has launched a search on him for his association with a local company that he (Chiwenga) hijacked a government tender from.

Chiwenga hijacked a dam construction tender from Tawana Power Corporation.

The company was managed by a Harare businessman and Mundawaro’s business partner, George Mushambi.

Mushambi died of suspected poisoning by Chiwenga early this year.

Sources within the security sector told ZimEye that Chiwanga is now going for Mundawaro, who has since fled to the Netherlands for his safety.

” A team of hitmen has since been assembled to find and disappear Mr Mundawaro because he is in possession of the company papers. We are also told that he wants to expose how the Boss (Chiwenga) blocked the tender and how Mushambi was assassinated,” said the source.

ZimEye contacted Mr Mundawaro, who confirmed his life was in danger.

” I am in hidding and that is all ai can tell you”, he said.

Mushambi’s death followed wrangles with Chiwenga over a multi-million dam construction government tender the late won, which the vice President blocked and later hijacked.

Tawana Power Corporation was awarded a tender to construct the Kondo-Chitowe dam in Manicaland in 2018.

The water project was going to be the most significant inland dam to generate Electricity and feed into the national grid. It would also benefit local communities with irrigation and other farming activities.

The company working with the government had also signed bilateral agreements with the governments of South Africa (Limpopo province) and Mozambique, whose two countries the project was also going to supply both water and power generation.

Chiwenga blocked the tender and grabbed the project after realising the intensity of the project.

Mushambi had taken Chiwenga to the courts challenging these two developments.

