Hopewell Chin’ono: My Journalism Will Bring Paracetamol Back into Hospitals, Those Who Criticise Me Are Stupid

By Dorrothy Moyo | Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says his journalism will bring paracetamol and clean water back into hospitals.

Commenting after receiving public reprisals for publishing a string of factually void statements, Chinono said he is an international professional who has no care about the opposition party that he has been accusing of being dead like a dodo bird.

He said those who are criticising him are “stupid.” He wrote (print)-

“The things that my people spent a week discussing are so stupid, and explain why ZANUPF continues to rule with impunity.

“No paracetamol in central hospitals, no clean drinking water, no jobs, no books in schools, but you make a journalist & writer trend through insults!

CRAZY! “

Chinono also boasted by saying MPs are quiet about the plight of pregnant women who are dying due to poor hospital conditions, allegations which veteran activists dismiss, with the jailed Makomborero Haruzivishe saying Chin’ono is insulting MPs who for over 2 decades have stood up against state brutality raising not just what he accuses them of, but also thousands of opposition activists who sacrificed their very lives following their legislators continuing in their commitment to push for affordable quality healthcare.

Earlier in the week, Chin’ono also said he is an international figure who is not worried of if being shut out by the opposition, CCC party which is crying out against his accusations against it. He said, “Tsitsi and myself are international figures …why should we worry about CCC?,” said Hopewell Chin’ono after claiming before a SAPES Trust panel that he’s mediating for Auxillia Mnangagwa to get Nelson Chamisa to agree to a GNU, boasts which the latter rubbishes and dismisses.

Chin’ono disrupted the making of the #Goldmafia documentary by threatening a researcher who had obtained a breakthrough to pin down Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife, Auxillia on 14 May 2022. Chin’ono claimed a publishing deadline announced to Mrs Mnangagwa was blackmail and that the tweet posting must be deleted.

