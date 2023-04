Thomas Mapfumo To Speak At Stevenage, UK Event Today, Saturday

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | Chimurenga music guru Thomas Mapfumo today speaks to a Stevenage, UK charity event.

The do is a fundraiser for Kadoma orphans and is being run by the Stevenage-Kadoma Link that has been in the go since the 1980s. Mkanya addresses the crowd via video link. The function starts at 2pm and ends at 6pm. Poster detail below:

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...