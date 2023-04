Top Musician Steals Groceries ?

Spread the love

By Mwana WaConnie Mawonde

Sungura music legend Paradzai Messi has been arrested for allegedly stealing groceries at a local shop.

So sad!! We are living in absolute poverty .Since I was very young I always knew that talent alone means nothing as well as business without advertising you can’t rely on stock without reach out to customers .

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...