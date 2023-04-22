Zanu PF Endorses Chipinge Drug Dealer

Spread the love

By-Zanu PF has reinstated Robert Nyemudzo as the party candidate in Chipinge South constituency for the upcoming general elections.

Nyemudzo was declared the winner of a 25 March ZANU PF primary election but was disqualified after being accused of brewing illicit beer, which was sold at Checheche Growth Point.

After Nyemudzo’s disqualification, the party installed businessman Enock Porusingazi, who is the sitting legislator, despite coming second in the primaries.

When Nyemudzo was disqualified, ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said he (Nyemudzo) owned a factory brewing “Mutoriro”, a harmful illicit brew. Mutsvangwa said:

In Chipinge South, there was Robert Nyemudzo who was disqualified.

The reason is that he allegedly owns a factory at his home and it is one of the biggest brewers of Tumbwa and Mutoriro.

I saw some frightening pictures of small bottles in their millions which are used to bottle this dangerous stuff.

Nyemudzo later appeared before a magistrate charged with contravening the Harmful Liquids Act (Chapter 9:10) and was remanded to 24 April.

But in an unexpected twist of events, Nyemudzo has since been cleared of any wrongdoing by the party.

On Friday, he told State media that he was now the ZANU PF candidate in Chipinge South. Said Nyemudzo:

I am very happy. Cde Porusingazi has pledged to work with me, and it is now a given, the party and the President will win resoundingly in Chipinge South because we are one.

The party conducted its own investigations which cleared my name against those allegations, but protocol does not allow me to comment on that.

Only the party’s provincial leadership can comment on those issues.

On Wednesday, ZANU PF national political commissar Mike Bimha announced the party has concluded its final list of candidates for elections.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...