Munashe Kembo Dies In Northampton

By A Correspondent | A Zimbabwean CIOs Nurse Aide, Munashe Andrew Chigiya Kembo, has died just after arriving in UK from a holiday visit to Zimbabwe, Phillip Sibanda, reports.

Fuler details were not disclosed at the time of writing. MORE FOLLOWS

