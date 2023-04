Kenya’s President Poses For A Pic With Zim “Rapist” Chief Charumbira

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Does Kenya have an intelligence department? How on earth does a whole President go on camera with someone under investigation for attempting to rape his own niece? Does William Ruto’s office not know there is a police case and impeccable recordings of the man trying to rape his own flesh and blood?

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...