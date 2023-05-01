Mapeza Explodes

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has condemned time wasting antics employed by some teams in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, saying they are not good for the local game.

The local top-flight has been marred by glaring time wasting antics which have resulted in some coaches being cautioned by match officials, as goalkeepers are being accused of going down faking injuries, while ball boys tend to disappear or hide match balls when the home team is leading.

Herentals College coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was shown a yellow card in the Students’ 2-1 victory over ZPC Kariba, as was Simba Bhora’s Tonderai Ndiraya in the Premiership newboys’ win over Yadah.

Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa complained about Cranborne Bullets’ time wasting antics in his side goalless draw with Cranborne Bullets and even confronted the army side’s coach Nesbert Saruchera after the final whistle.

While Mapeza argues time wasting tactics are not coaches’ instruction, he insists they do not paint a good picture of the local Premiership.

“This is an issue we have been talking about with the players and I also had a chance to talk about this issue with my fellow coaches. I don’t think it’s good for our football,” Mapeza said when asked about time wasting antics ahead of his side’s clash with Herentals at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

“I don’t think it’s good for our football for players, for example when the team is leading, you find out that the goalkeepers will be going down without any injuries. Defenders are going down, strikers are going down without any injuries.

“People come to the stadium to enjoy football, let the game of football flow without any disturbances or anything which will annoy the other part.

“But if you going to face those signs, maybe the best way for you would be to get those early goals then maybe the game can keep on flowing. But if they get an opportunity to take the lead, then you know you are in trouble.

“But I don’t believe some of the coaches assign those ball boys to disappear or maybe to hide the balls. There is someone who is responsible for those ball boys, that person is the one who would have arranged everything,” argued Mapeza.

Mapeza urged fellow coaches in the Premiership to get to the bottom of the time wasting issue.

“As for us coaches, it will be very important to know where we are as clubs and who is responsible for those ball boys, let’s try to bring professionalism into our football,” he said.

“Let’s have ball boys who can be identified by everyone, then we will see from there,” added the former Warriors captain.- Soccer24 News

