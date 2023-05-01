Workers Are Naked, Restore Workers’ Dignity

By Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

As CCC youths we join progressive fellow citizens in commemorating the International Workers Day.

The day is celebrated to raise awareness of the rights of working people and to protect them from exploitation. It also serves as a reminder of the important role played by the working class in our society.

Sadly here in Zimbabwe, workers have been emasculated by successive ZANU PF governments. Civil servants are earning peanuts and this is in contrast to the ever rising prices of basic commodities.

The workers are literally and metaphorically naked in every sense. We have seen images of teachers with tattered clothes in classrooms. We have heard reports of teachers being dragged to courts for failing to pay school fees of their own children.

Under Emmerson Mnangagwa’s so called new dispensation, workers’ dignity has been eroded. We have seen trade unionists being dragged to courts for demanding a living wage.

The criminalisation of industrial action of nurses and doctors is akin to modern day slavery.

Mnangagwa has destroyed the working place!

The closure of industries and companies like ZISCO Steel which used to employ thousands has effectively decimated the working class.

Workers of the world unite!

The above more than a century old phrase by Karl Marx is an open advise to workers in Zimbabwe on what needs to be done.

Unite! Vote for change. Restore your dignity.

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

CCC Youth Taskforce Communications Department

