DeMbare Silence Bitter Rivals Caps United

Spread the love

Dynamos climbed up the ladder following their 2-0 over city rivals CAPS United in Sunday’s Harare Derby played at the National Sports Stadium.

The Glamour Boys ended a winless run of three matches following the triumph.

Donald Mudadi brome the deadlock on the half hour after cagey start which saw few meaningful chances created.

Jayden Bakari doubled the lead seven minutes later, with Mudadi assisting this time.

The second half saw little action on both sides as the hosts were frustrated for the remainder of the game despite retaining some possession along the way.

The result left Dynamos on number 4, while CAPS United surrendered the top spot and dropped to 3rd position.

At Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders moved to the top of the table following their 1-0 win over Hwange.

Bosso cruised to the victory, thanks to Washington Navaya’s late strike.

Elsewhere, Chicken Inn played a 1-1 draw against Triangle United, while Sheasham registered their first triumph of the season after edging Cranborne Bullets 2-1.- Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...