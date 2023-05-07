Mnangagwa Apologist Threatens Disgruntled Zanu PF Candidates

ZANU PF winning and losing candidates have been urged to unite to ensure a resounding victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing hundreds of party supporters at an inter-district meeting in Gweru this Thursday, ZANU PF Midlands Province Secretary for Security Owen Ncube urged party cadres to put behind the primary elections and unite for the good of the revolutionary party.

“We want to address ZANU PF cadres not individuals aligned to particular individuals. ZANU PF cadres believe in the dictates of the party where when internal processes are over they come back and join hands to campaign for the party.

“Cdes this is a very serious issue. All internal processes are over. What is left is for us to campaign for President Mnangagwa as well as all the winning candidates be it in local authorities and parliamentary candidates” said Ncube.

“Why would you want to keep on clinging to the past, no the ZANU PF cadres are saying it’s over. What we want is to see that you move together with the winning candidates campaigning together. Those who lost and went into hibernation are doing it outside the dictates of the party,” he added.

Ncube urged winning candidates to exercise wisdom and responsibility when utilising party resources allocated to them for campaigns.

“We have seen the President has given us very beautiful cars. These are not cars to take to beerhalls, neither are they cars to carry your girlfriends on joy rides, these are cars to do ZANU PF business.

“We are on serious business and these cars we have been given by President are cars meant to campaign for him and the party and any abuse will not be tolerated,” he said.

The ZANU PF Midlands provincial leadership is conducting a series of inter-district meetings across the province to mobilise party supporters to ensure a shared vision ahead of the general elections expected between July and August this year.- ZBC News

