Another School Bus In Horror Crash

By- Another Inter Africa bus ferrying learner was involved in an accident at Regina Coeli escarpment.

According to the state media, the bus was transporting students for the school opening. Tweeted the state media:

An Inter-Africa bus that was ferrying Emmamuel High School students for the schools opening has been involved in an accident at Regina Coeli escapement.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Norbet Muzondo confirmed the accident saying only a few students were injured.

On Sunday, seventy-five (75) Pakame High School learners narrowly escaped death when their hired Inter Africa bus was involved in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

The bus was travelling from Harare to the school which is located in Shurugwi, Midlands Province.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, adding that all pupils escaped unhurt, but some lost property in the fire.

He said the accident occurred at the 181km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway after a pirate taxi driver suddenly encroached onto his (bus driver’s) lane.

