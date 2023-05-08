Darikwa Team In Turmoil

Tendayi Darikwa and his Wigan Athletic teammates have refused to train ahead of their final Championship match of the season against Rotherham on Monday.

According to Sky News, a group of players, whose contracts are ending next month, are protesting over unpaid wages after the club Chiefs decided to pay those with deals lasting beyond this campaign.

Darikwa, who is the Latics’ skipper, is part of the players that have terms expiring in June.

The British broadcaster added that aggrieved stars have been told that they will only receive their money on Tuesday next week.

However, the players are doubting if the balance will be paid since they are leaving the club next month.

This is the fifth time in this season that the team has received wages late and the club was hit with a three-point deduction in March.

Wigan have already been relegated from the Championship after one season in the second tier, having earned a promotion as League One champions at the end of the 2021/22 term.- Soccer24 News

