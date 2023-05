Beitbridge Road Gored All Over By Potholes

This is the current state of Beitbridge/Bulawayo Road (between Beitbridge and Makando before West Nicholson It's supposed to the main trade link between South Africa and rjerest of North Africa but you can't do any business on it, as the potholes are just too many that I've lost… pic.twitter.com/ERIa2g3VBk — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 8, 2023

This is the current state of Beitbridge/Bulawayo Road (between Beitbridge and Makhado before West Nicholson. It’s supposed to the main trade link between South Africa and rjerest of North Africa but you can’t do any business on it, as the potholes are just too many that I’ve lost a headlight. The kombi driving ahead is towing a trolley and has at least 18 people inside. When will this be stopped?

