New Baby Rumors For Stunner, Lover?

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwean rapper Stunner, already a proud father to two daughters from previous relationships, is rumored to be expecting another child with his current girlfriend, Mazekeen Jade.

The couple’s social media interactions have sparked speculations about an upcoming addition to their family, generating a buzz among fans and followers.

The news first surfaced when Stunner playfully responded to a follower who jokingly mentioned that he was going to snatch Mazekeen Jade away from Stunner. In his response, he hinted at her pregnancy, mentioning the presence of an unborn baby and implying that simply snatching her would not be enough.

He wrote;

“You need a bulldozer and to also get rid of our unborn baby..Snatching won’t work

