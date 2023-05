Ramaphosa Coughs Off: I Want You To Be Patriotic In Parly

Spread the love

There was drama when South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa coughed out repetitions of the demand, “I want you” while being questioned over the issue of movement of weapons to arm Russia in the Ukraine war. He offloaded the following in a string:

-I want you to be Patriotic.

-I want you not to be derisive/harsh

-I don’t want you to be as insulting as you are

-I want you to allow that process to reach its fruition

4 times Cyril Ramaphosa repeats "I want you," to @DA_JHB leader over Russia weapons leak:

-I want you to be Patriotic.

-I want you not to be derisive/harsh

-I don't want you to be as insulting as you are

-I want you to allow that process to reach its fruition pic.twitter.com/m5kuKf5njh — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 12, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...