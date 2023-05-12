SA Top Flight Teams Target Wadi

Two more South African top-flight sides have joined the list of teams that are interested in signing Ishmael Wadi.

The forward currently plays for JDR Stars in the South African National First Division.

According to FarPost.co.za, the player’s agent, John of Royal Bridge Industries, has said Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City are also angling for Wadi’s services.

“The two clubs from Cape Town, that is Cape Town City and Stellenbosch are also interested,”he said.

“Of course, no club has an advantage over any other but there’s been so much interest for the player [Ishmael Wadi].

“He has done great for his club and he is an asset. They will probably want to further offer him something but he prefers a new challenge.

“At the moment we are not rushing anything. We have to be clever because we have to get a club where our client will be able to establish himself.”

Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and Sekhukhune are the other teams that are also keeping tabs on Wadi.- Soccer24 News

