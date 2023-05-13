FIFA Boss Commends Munetsi Humanitarian Work

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has written a letter to Marshall Munetsi, praising his humanitarian works.

The Stade de Reims midfielder gives between 10 and 20% of his salary per month to his foundation, Marshall Munetsi Foundation, which helps children in Zimbabwe.

The foundation pays school fees for under privileged students and also supports grassroot football development.

He recently signed a new contract with Reims in which the club donates €100 to his foundation for every kilometre covered by the player during the match.

After a meeting with some FIFA officials at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony held in Paris France on 27 February, the football governing body has gotten back to the Warriors international.

FIFA Director Member Associations Africa Gelson Fernandes and Head of Development Programmes Africa Solomon Mudege visited Munetsi at his base in Reims, France to deliver a letter from Infantino.- Soccer24 News

