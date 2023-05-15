Jah Prayzah Shuts Harare

Spread the love

He is skilled at getting his admirers to eat out of the palm of his hand since he is aware of what they desire. And because of that, the famous Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah (JP) is a unique and exceptional being.

Jah Prayzah outdid himself on Saturday night when he successfully released his 13th album, Maita Baba (Thank you God), in front of a crowded Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, preserving his position as the top current artist in the nation.

Hey, did you know that? JP released his 13th body of work on May 13 after releasing his 12th album, Chiremerera (Respect/Dignity), on May 12 in Harare. In just 24 hours, everything was successful.

Due to this, JP has made history and had his name added to the annals.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we’re gathered tonight for one man who has proven to be a G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) in his generation.

He is set to make history tonight and that has been made possible because of your undying love for him,” said the master of ceremonies Babongile Sikhonjwa while introducing JP on stage.

Wagwizi, as JP is now affectionately known, took centre stage at exactly midnight, a perfect time for a king to address and mesmerise his fans with great music.

The night was an Afro-Fusion session as he opened his stage set with the hit Tsviriyo, making a major throwback, at the same time, reminding his fans of where he came from.

During his two-hour set, JP performed songs including Nyeredzi, Dangerous, Dzamutsana and Mukwasha. His latest song featuring DJ Tira titled Tocheka was a hit as fans sang along to the joint which was released a week before the album launch.

“Bulawayo, inini nemi tabva kure (Me and you have come a long way). Today is a great night to be back in my favourite city to launch my 13th album Maita Baba.

This offering is all about giving glory to the Almighty for the blessings he bestows on us each and every day.

“The album has 13 songs and I’ve worked with talented creatives, both local as well as South African. My sisters Nomfundo Moh and Sha Sha are present tonight to endorse this project as they’re also featuring acts on the album.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...