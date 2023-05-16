Windfall For Evicted White Farmers

By-The African Development Bank (AfDB) has pledged to help Zimbabwe raise $3.5 billion to compensate white farmers evicted at the turn of the millennium.

The compensation is a requirement for the nation’s largest creditors to accept a proposed debt-clearance program.

Akinwumi Adesina, the bank’s president, stated that they are working with the government to formulate a financial instrument that could leverage the capital markets to fund the compensation without adding debt to Zimbabwe. Adesina told reporters in the capital, Harare, on Monday:

We are currently working with the minister of finance and the government of Zimbabwe to develop a financial instrument that could potentially be useful. It will help leverage the capital markets to fund the compensation, without adding debt to Zimbabwe.

The government has missed repayment deadlines for an accord signed in 2020 to compensate white farmers, and discussions with creditors are ongoing after elections later this year.

While it initially envisioned paying the farmers over 20 years, that period has now been reduced to a decade, according to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

The southern African nation concluded a fourth round of talks with creditors on Monday on the clearance of $17 billion it owes to multilateral lenders, including the World Bank and Paris Club.

More discussions are planned after elections scheduled for later this year.

-News24

